Left Menu

Canada judge rejects Huawei CFO's request to add evidence in extradition case

Meng’s legal team argued last week that misconduct by police and border officials during Meng’s arrest and interrogation, including an alleged delay of her detainment by police, violated her rights and that her devices were seized without proper authority and her device passcodes improperly obtained. Frater said the arrest was carried out in a reasonable amount of time that took into consideration the responsibilities of the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA).

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 03:15 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 03:15 IST
Canada judge rejects Huawei CFO's request to add evidence in extradition case

A Canadian judge rejected Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's request to add evidence in her extradition case, as a federal prosecutor argued on Tuesday that Meng's legal team had presented a story of her arrest that did not fit the facts. Meng's lawyers wanted to include an affidavit from a Huawei accountant as evidence, which they said would shed light on the company's financial practices and help prove Meng's innocence as she fights extradition from Canada on charges of bank fraud in the United States.

Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes of the British Columbia Supreme Court rejected the affidavit, the third such request made by Meng's legal team, stating the evidence "is not relevant" to the extradition hearing. Much of the team's other requests were similarly rejected. Meng, 49, was arrested at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 on a U.S. warrant that alleges she misled HSBC about Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's business dealings in Iran, causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions.

Meng says she is innocent. She is being held under house arrest in Vancouver, where she has been fighting extradition for two years. Prosecutor Robert Frater, representing the Canadian government, said the witnesses who testified at Meng’s extradition hearings acknowledged errors candidly and were "anything but liars," as charged by Meng’s legal team in court.

Frater said the defense laid out an "exciting" narrative, involving a covert criminal investigation, lying and a cross-border cover-up. He called it a stark contrast from the more "prosaic" one from the prosecution, which described public officials doing their jobs without a playbook on how to handle such a rare case. Meng’s legal team argued last week that misconduct by police and border officials during Meng’s arrest and interrogation, including an alleged delay of her detainment by police, violated her rights and that her devices were seized without proper authority and her device passcodes improperly obtained.

Frater said the arrest was carried out in a reasonable amount of time that took into consideration the responsibilities of the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA). He said the agency had the authority to obtain her passcodes and that they were passed on to Canadian police by mistake. The mistake did not violate Meng’s rights because evidence showed police did not use them or pass them on to the FBI, he added.

Meng's arrest frayed diplomatic ties between Ottawa and Beijing. Shortly after she was detained, China arrested two Canadians on espionage charges. They both faced trial in the past week, although it is not known when their verdicts will be announced. The prosecution is expected to resume arguments on Wednesday. Meng's case is set to wrap up in May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

New options added to customize notifications in Google Chat, Chat in Gmail

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S., UK, Germany and France discuss peace initiatives for Yemen

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and foreign ministers of Britain, Germany and France met on Tuesday to discuss peace initiatives for Yemen, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said.From pushing for peace in Yemen to preventing Iran...

Sudan's cabinet backs UAE mediation in border, dam disputes with Ethiopia

Sudans cabinet has backed an initiative for the United Arab Emirates to mediate in a dispute over Sudans border with Ethiopia, and over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam GERD, the Sudanese information minister said on Tuesday.Tensions sur...

UK PM says capitalism spurred companies to vaccine success -The Sun

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told lawmakers on Tuesday Britains vaccine success was due to capitalism and greed, The Sun newspaper reported, in comments aimed at praising pharmaceutical companies for their work on COVID-19 shots.The reason ...

Cricket-Oshada Fernando leads Sri Lanka fight back against Windies

Oshada Fernando fell agonisingly short of a test century but his 91 runs helped Sri Lanka fight their way back and finish the third day of the first test against the West Indies on 255-4 in their second innings. Fernando and Lahiru Thiriman...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021