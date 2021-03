March 23 (Reuters) -

* ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC. CONFIDENTIALLY SUBMITS DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT - BLOG

* ROBINHOOD SAYS NUMBER OF SHARES TO BE OFFERED AND THE PRICE RANGE FOR THE PROPOSED OFFERING HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED Source text : https://bit.ly/3lLAgak

