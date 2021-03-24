Ukraine lifts visa requirements for Chinese tourists from April 1

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has granted temporary visa-free access to tourists from China, his office said on Tuesday. According to the decree signed by Zelenskiy, Chinese citizens will be allowed to stay in Ukraine visa-free for 30 days between April 1 and Sept. 30.

The decision was made "with the aim of developing friendly relations between Ukraine and China, as well as enhancing bilateral cooperation in the field of tourism," the office said in a statement. China has become Ukraine's largest trading partner since Kyiv's relationship with Moscow collapsed after Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula and backed a pro-Russian separatist uprising in Donbas in 2014.

