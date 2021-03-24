U.S., Mexico officials discuss safe migration, child rights -Mexico foreign ministry

U.S., Mexico officials discuss safe migration, child rights -Mexico foreign ministryReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 24-03-2021 03:45 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 03:45 IST
Mexican officials and their U.S. counterparts discussed cooperation on orderly and safe migration in the region during meetings in Mexico on Tuesday, the country's foreign ministry said on Twitter.
The officials discussed mechanisms to protect migrant rights, especially those of children, the ministry added.
