Biden on North Korea missile launches: 'Nothing much has changed'Reuters | Columbus | Updated: 24-03-2021 04:18 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 04:18 IST
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that North Korea's move to test-fire two short-range missiles over the weekend shows that little has changed about the government in Pyongyang.
"We have learned that nothing much has changed," Biden told reporters in response to a question about the missile test.
