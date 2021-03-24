N.Korea fired two cruise missiles off west coast on Sunday -Yonhap
North Korea fired two cruise missiles off its west coast on Sunday in its first publicly known weapons test since U.S. President Joe Biden took office, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday. The Yonhap report, which came after U.S. officials said North Korea fired two short-range missiles during the weekend, said the South Korean military detected the test, citing unnamed sources.Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 04:45 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 04:45 IST
The Yonhap report, which came after U.S. officials said North Korea fired two short-range missiles during the weekend, said the South Korean military detected the test, citing unnamed sources. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it could not confirm the reports immediately, but said on Tuesday that it was closely monitoring North Korea's military activity in cooperation with the United States.
"What they fired were cruise missiles, not ballistic missiles, and they were detected by our assets," a source was quoted as saying by Yonhap. If confirmed, it would be North Korea's first known weapons test since it launched multiple short-range cruise missiles off the east coast last April.
