Police on Tuesday identified the 21-year-old suspect accused of killing 10 people - including a policeman - in a hail of bullets at a Colorado supermarket, marking the United States' second mass shooting in a week and adding to the state's tragic history of deadly massacres. The suspect, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa of Arvada, Colorado, stormed the King Soopers outlet in Boulder armed with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle and a handgun and wearing a tactical vest, all of which were recovered after Monday's shooting, according to an arrest affidavit filed by police. Chicago suburb approves historic plan to pay Black residents reparations

The Chicago suburb of Evanston has become the first U.S. city to offer reparation money to Black residents whose families suffered lasting damage from decades of segregation and discriminatory practices. The city council voted 8-1 on Monday to begin distributing $400,000 to eligible Black residents through $25,000 grants for home repairs, down payments or mortgage payments in a nod toward addressing historically racist housing policies. Biden says 100 million relief checks to be distributed by Wednesday

The Biden administration will have distributed 100 million relief checks by Wednesday as part of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday. The U.S. Treasury on Monday said it had issued the latest round of economic impact payments, with many being mailed in the form of paper checks and debit cards. They will have an official pay date of Wednesday. Accused 'Proud Boy' leaders plead not guilty to charges from deadly attack on U.S. Capitol

Two accused leaders of the far-right Proud Boys militia group on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to multiple criminal charges related to their alleged role in the deadly January attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. At a federal court hearing in Washington, D.C., Ethan Nordean of Washington state and Joseph Biggs of Florida both pleaded not guilty to riot-related charges including conspiracy, civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding and destruction of government property.

Store workers, gun rights supporter and son of refugees among Colorado victims For Teri Leiker, 51, the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, was a happy place. She worked there for some 30 years and was dating a colleague. On Monday, she along with nine other people died when a gunman opened fire at the store in Boulder, Colorado.

Biden administration extends enrollment period for subsidized health insurance The Biden administration is extending a special enrollment period for registering for subsidized health insurance coverage until Aug. 15, the Department of Health and Human Services said on Tuesday. The enrollment period was previously scheduled to end on May 15.

U.S. judge criticizes prosecutors over '60 Minutes' interview about probe into Capitol attack A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday criticized the U.S. Justice Department for speaking to the media about the ongoing investigation into the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by former President Donald Trump's supporters. In an unusual court hearing, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said he was "surprised" by remarks prosecutor Michael Sherwin made to the CBS television program "60 Minutes," and troubled by a New York Times article that cited anonymous Justice Department sources.

Biden considers executive actions on guns, calls on Congress to pass weapons ban U.S. President Joe Biden urged Congress to swiftly pass gun control laws and may take action on his own to stop mass violence, the White House said on Tuesday, a day after the second deadly mass shooting in a week. The Democrat called on the Senate to approve two bills passed by the House of Representatives on March 11 that would broaden background checks on gun buyers. He also called for a ban on assault-style weapons.

U.S. Treasury drafting guidance on state tax provision in stimulus act The U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday it is drafting further guidance on a provision in President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid plan that prohibits states from using stimulus money to replace revenue lost to tax cuts. The provision has drawn criticism from some 21 Republican state attorneys general, with Ohio's top lawyer suing the Biden administration last week, arguing broad language in the American Rescue Plan Act violates the state's constitutional right to determine its own tax policies.

Colorado suspect's family saw him fiddling with gun days before shooting: court documents Two days before police say Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa armed himself with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle and a handgun and donned a tactical vest, he sat in his Arvada, Colorado, home fiddling with a gun. The sight alarmed his family. The gun didn't look like a rifle featured in old Western movies, Alissa's sister-in-law told police, according to an arrest affidavit. Rather, it looked like a "machine gun."

