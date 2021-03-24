Left Menu

Lawsuit filed against delay in processing of EADs for spouses of H1B and L1 visas

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-03-2021 05:56 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 05:56 IST
Lawsuit filed against delay in processing of EADs for spouses of H1B and L1 visas

A top American association of immigration lawyers has filed a class action lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security for extraordinary delays in processing employment authorisation documents (EADs) of spouses of foreign workers in the country on H-1B and L1 visas, a significantly large number of whom are technology professionals from India.

''The delays that H-4 and L-2 non-immigrants are facing needlessly place families in financial limbo,'' said Jennifer Minear, president of American Immigration Lawyers Association or AILA, which has filed the class action lawsuit against the DHS along with Wasden Banias.

The DHS has the legal tools and authority to grant work authorisation to impacted individuals whose financial security is hanging in the balance, and it should immediately begin to use those tools to provide solutions, Minear said.

The DHS can and must revoke the unnecessary biometric requirements for H-4 and L-2 non-immigrants, provide automatic work authorisation while it processes EAD renewal requests, and allow EAD applicants to file their renewal applications sooner than 180 days prior to expiration to prevent gaps in work authorisation, she demanded.

Jesse Bless, AILA's director of Federal Litigation said that in 2019, the Trump administration implemented a new biometric requirement for H-4 and L-2 and other dependents seeking to extend their stay in the US.

These new requirements added to the already extraordinary processing delays, which were further exacerbated by COVID-19 restrictions. The process to attain work authorisation should not put families at the risk of immense loss of income and instability, he said.

''There are reasonable and immediate steps that the DHS can take to make certain that visa holders meet requirements without imposing needless suffering. We hope to work with the government on immediate solutions to get these individuals back to work,'' Bless said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Brazil club ordered to remove sexist ads from social media

A Brazilian football team was ordered to remove a sexist and misogynist ad on Tuesday after it posted a picture of a semi-naked woman offering fans a club discount at a sex hotel, a regulator said. The ad featured the scantily clad woman wi...

EXPLAINER-After Israel's tight election, who matters and what happens next?

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to secure a solid parliamentary majority in Israels election, according to TV exit polls early on Wednesday which predicted no clear winner.The right-wing bloc led by Netanyahus Likud party had a sli...

Australia prepares for flood recovery as wild weather eases

Australian authorities issued fresh flood evacuation orders for parts of the east coast on Wednesday, and warned that water levels would keep rising in some areas, even as Sydney woke up to clear skies for the first time in several days.Wil...

IMF chief says meeting with Argentina positive, details scarce

International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday she held a very good meeting with Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman but gave no details about concrete progress as talks over a new loan program continue.Argentin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021