Hong Kong halts batch of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines after defective packaging -SCMP

Hong Kong suspended COVID-19 vaccinations from a single batch of Pfizer/BioNTech shots over defective packaging, the South China Morning Post reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

On Wednesday, several centres around the Asian financial hub were told to stop using the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, according to notices seen by residents.

Advertisement

The government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)