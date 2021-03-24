Hong Kong suspends vaccinations of two Pfizer/BioNTech batches amid defective packaging

Hong Kong suspends vaccinations of two Pfizer/BioNTech batches amid defective packagingReuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 24-03-2021 07:55 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 07:55 IST
The Hong Kong government said on Wednesday it has suspended COVID-19 vaccinations from two batches of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot while it investigates a report of defective packaging but added it had no reason to believe product safety was at risk.
The government said in a statement it had received a written notice from distributor Fosun Industries regarding "packaging imperfections" and suspended vaccinations as a preventive measure. (Reporting By Hong Kong bureau; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)