Maharashtra Cabinet scheduled to meet today

Maharashtra Cabinet is scheduled to hold a meeting on Wednesday in Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-03-2021 09:24 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 09:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Cabinet is scheduled to hold a meeting on Wednesday in Mumbai. The meeting will be held at Sahyadri Guest House in Malabar Hill.

The meeting is likely to discuss the ongoing issues related to the police department, Singh's challenge to his transfer to the Home Guards department in the Supreme Court, and DG Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC)'s leave after expressing unhappiness over Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Sheth's appointment to his post. Normally, the meeting takes place every week, but due to some reasons it was not convened last week

This will be the first Cabinet meeting after the Maharashtra Budget session concluded on March 10. Also, this meeting holds particular importance because it will also be the first meeting after the Sachin Waze episode came to light. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

