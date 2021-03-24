Left Menu

Indian national sentenced to 2 years for deleting company's 1200 users accounts

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-03-2021 10:18 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 09:56 IST
Indian national sentenced to 2 years for deleting company's 1200 users accounts
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An Indian national has been sentenced by a US court in California to two years in prison, who after being fired by his company accessed its server and deleted over 1,200 Microsoft user accounts, according to a statement.

Deepanshu Kher was arrested when he flew from India to the United States on January 11, 2021, unaware of the outstanding warrant for his arrest.

"This act of sabotage was destructive for this company," said Acting US Attorney Randy Grossman on Tuesday.

In pronouncing the sentence, US District Court Judge Marilyn Huff noted that Kher perpetrated a significant and sophisticated attack on the company, an attack which was planned and clearly intended as revenge.

In addition to the two years in custody, Judge Huff sentenced Kher to three years supervised release and restitution to the Company of USD 567,084, the amount that the Company paid to fix the problems which Kher caused.

According to court documents, Kher was employed by an information technology consulting firm from 2017 through May 2018. In 2017, the consulting firm was hired by the Carlsbad Company to assist with its migration to a Microsoft Office 365 (MS O365) environment. In response, the consulting firm sent its employee, Kher, to the company's Carlsbad headquarters to assist with the migration.

The company was dissatisfied with Kher's work and relayed their dissatisfaction to the consulting firm soon after Kher's arrival. In January 2018, the consulting firm pulled Kher from the company's headquarters.

A few months later, on May 4, 2018, the firm fired Kher, and a month after that, in June 2018, Kher returned to Delhi, India.

On August 8, 2018, two months after his return to India, Kher hacked into the Carlsbad Company's server and deleted over 1,200 of its 1,500 MS O365 user accounts. Federal prosecutors alleged that the attack affected the bulk of the company's employees and completely shut down the company for two days.

As the company's Vice President of Information Technology (IT) explained, the impact was felt inside and outside the company.

Employees' accounts were deleted – they could not access their email, their contacts lists, their meeting calendars, their documents, corporate directories, video, and audio conferences, and the Virtual Teams environment necessary for them to perform their jobs, prosecutors said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Verdict in Tarun Tejpal rape case on April 27: police

A sessions court in Goa will on April 27 pronounce its verdict in the 2013 rape case registered against Tarun Tejpal, former Editor-in-Chief of Tehelka magazine, a police officer said on Wednesday.Tejpal is accused of raping his journalist ...

WI vs SL, 1st Test: Thirimanne, Fernando bring visitors back in the game

Sri Lankas Lahiru Thirimanne and Oshada Fernando played gritty knocks to bring their team back in the game on the third day of the ongoing first Test against West Indies here at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. At Stumps on Tuesday, Sri Lan...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now EU to extend vaccine export curbs to cover Britain, backloadingThe European Commission on Wednesday will extend EU powers to potentially block COVID-19 vaccine exports to Britain a...

Odd News Roundup: Krispy Kreme gives away treat to vaccinated; NFT digital artwork by humanoid robot Sophia and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Lego collector recreates Vietnam street scenes in miniatureIn a room crammed from ceiling to floor with boxes, cabinets and drawers of Lego bricks, Hoang Dang intently builds a bright blue, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021