El Salvador's ex-first lady sentenced in cover-up for son

El Salvador's former first lady was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison for attempting to obstruct an investigation into her son's alleged embezzlement of public funds.

The court that sentenced Regina Canas, ex-wife of former President Mauricio Funes, said the prison time could be substituted with community service and returning USD 95,000.

Funes and his son Diego Roberto Funes Canas and other family members have been in Nicaragua since receiving asylum there in 2016. Funes dismissed the sentence as a show in comments on Twitter.

Cañas turned herself over to authorities and took responsibility. Prosecutors had said they had evidence she and her ex-husband lied to obstruct an investigation into their son's alleged purchase of vehicles with public funds. Leaving the court Tuesday, she said she would be able to return to her life and work. Multiple cases against the former president are still active in Salvadoran courts.

