Left Menu

Indian Coast Guard ship 'Vajra' commissioned; to enhance coastal security

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-03-2021 10:39 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 10:39 IST
Indian Coast Guard ship 'Vajra' commissioned; to enhance coastal security

Indian Coast Guard ship 'Vajra', the sixth offshore patrol vessel to enhance coastal security, was formally commissioned into service here on Wednesday.

At an event to mark the commissioning of the ship, Chief of Defence staff General Bipin Rawat formally unveiled a 'plaque' and the ship's name board 'Vajra' meaning 'Thunderbolt' at the Chennai Port Trust.

The ship was indigenously designed and built by Larsen and Toubro Ship building Ltd.

Sixth in the series of seven offshore patrol vessels, Vajra is fitted with highly sophisticated navigation and communication systems.

The ship has a 30mm gun as main armament and equipped with 2 FCS controlled 12.7 mm SRCG (Stabilised Remote Controlled Gun) for enhanced fighting efficiency.

Some of the hi-tech features of the vessel include -- an integrated bridge system, high power external fighting System, bow thruster and automated power management system.

The ship is designed to carry one twin engine helicopter with night flying capabilities and also four high speed boats, two rigid hull inflatable boats for taking up search and rescue, law enforcement and maritime patrolling.

A pollution response equipment to contain oil spills at sea is fitted in the ship, which is propelled by twin MTU 8000 series engines, capable of achieving 26 knots of top speed and endurance of 5,000 nautical miles.

Deputy inspector general Alex Thomas is the commanding officer of the ship, which would have 14 officers and 88 men.

The ship would be based at Tuticorin under the operational control of coast guard eastern region.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the commissioning ceremony was conducted in full adherence to the standard operating procedures laid out by the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak suffering due to imposition of rulers without people's will, says ex-President Asif Zardari

Pakistan Peoples Party PPP leader and former President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday said that the country has been suffering due to the imposition of rulers without the will of the people. On the occasion of Pakistan Day here, Zardari stress...

Verdict in Tarun Tejpal rape case on April 27: police

A sessions court in Goa will on April 27 pronounce its verdict in the 2013 rape case registered against Tarun Tejpal, former Editor-in-Chief of Tehelka magazine, a police officer said on Wednesday.Tejpal is accused of raping his journalist ...

WI vs SL, 1st Test: Thirimanne, Fernando bring visitors back in the game

Sri Lankas Lahiru Thirimanne and Oshada Fernando played gritty knocks to bring their team back in the game on the third day of the ongoing first Test against West Indies here at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. At Stumps on Tuesday, Sri Lan...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now EU to extend vaccine export curbs to cover Britain, backloadingThe European Commission on Wednesday will extend EU powers to potentially block COVID-19 vaccine exports to Britain a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021