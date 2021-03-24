Left Menu

Rajnath Singh greets personnel on 186th Rising Day of Assam Rifles

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday greeted the Assam Rifles personnel and their families on the occasion of the 186th Raising Day of Assam Rifles.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 10:53 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 10:53 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday greeted the Assam Rifles personnel and their families on the occasion of the 186th Raising Day of Assam Rifles. The minister also appreciated the courage and professionalism of the force.

"Greetings to all Assam Rifles personnel and their families on the Raising Day. The Assam Rifles is India's oldest paramilitary force which has been at the forefront of keeping India safe for nearly 19 decades. The courage and professionalism of this force are deeply appreciated," the Defence Minister tweeted. Raised in 1835 as the Cachar Levy, the Assam Rifles now is the oldest paramilitary force in the country. It also has the distinction of being the most decorated force in India. (ANI)

