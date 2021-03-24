Indore: 24-hr COVID control room monitors home isolated patients

Left Menu

As COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh's Indore have been rising, the health department of the district is helping positive patients under home isolation through a control room.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 24-03-2021 10:58 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 10:58 IST
Nodal officer of the control room Dr Anil Dongre speaking to ANI. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh's Indore have been rising, the health department of the district is helping positive patients under home isolation through a control room. "The district control room of COVID-19 in Indore helps the patients who are in home isolation through audio or video calls. The control room runs 24 hours. This control room also helps us to monitor their health status," the Nodal officer of the control room Dr Anil Dongre told ANI.

"The patients contact us through helpline number - 1075 and through 'Sarthak' app. In case of an emergency, the rapid response team visits the patient's home for treatment," Dongre said. He further informed that the people who have returned from foreign countries are also home quarantined as per the COVID guidelines and they are also monitored through video calls.

"There are 100 staff working in the control room presently. There are 2240 active cases in the district and most of them are home quarantined," he added. Madhya Pradesh has 8592 active cases while 2,64,575 people have recovered from COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

"Indore recorded 477 positive cases in last 24-hours, taking the cumulative cases in the district to 65,373," the district health department informed on Tuesday. A total of 947 people have succumbed to the disease in Indore, while 62,186 people have recovered from the disease till now. (ANI)

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

