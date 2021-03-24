Left Menu

After induction in CRPF, IPS Rashmi Shukla takes charge of South Zone

Only woman officer at Additional Director General (ADG)/SDG level rank in rank Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)-- Rashmi Shukla has taken charge of Special Director General (SDG) South Zone (SZ) on Tuesday. She will be handling three important sectors covering Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 11:15 IST
After induction in CRPF, IPS Rashmi Shukla takes charge of South Zone
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Ankur Sharma Only woman officer at Additional Director General (ADG)/SDG level rank in rank Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)-- Rashmi Shukla has taken charge of Special Director General (SDG) South Zone (SZ) on Tuesday. She will be handling three important sectors covering Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.

Communication has been sent to all in CRPF regarding the assumption of charge by Shukla as SDG (SZ). Shukla was appointed as SDG on March 19 and was on induction since she joined the force and visited various places where the CRPF is deployed.

"Consequent on induction in CRPF and as approved by the competent authority, Rashmi Shukla, IPS (1988), ADG is hereby posted to SDG, Southern Zone with immediate effect (.) Further, as approved by the competent authority, charge of SDG, Central Zone will be looked after by SDG, NE Zone additionally being link officer till posting of regular incumbent or till further orders, whichever is earlier," the order stated. However, the woman officer had joined the force almost a month back.

"Three sectors Southern Sector, Kerala and Karnataka sector, and Western Sector are under the administrative/operational jurisdiction of South Zone i.e., Tamilnadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Pondicherry under Southern Sector, Kerala and Karnataka under KK Sector and Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Diu, Daman & Nagar Haveli (U.T) under Western Sector," CRPF said. Earlier, Sanjay Arora was looking after South Zone in Hyderabad where the office is situated.

The three sectors of the zone further consist of seven Ranges including one (operations) range, 8 Group Centres, 7 Composite Hospitals, 1 Station Hospital, 1 College of Information Technology at Bangalore, 1 National Institute of Jungle Craft at Belgaum, 1 Training Node at Hyderabad, CIAT Chittoor 3 National Disaster Response Force Battalions, 3 Mahila Battalions at Nagpur/Gandhinagar/ Bengaluru, 38 Administrative Units, 14 Operational Battalions, 5 Rapid Action Force Battalions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India claim all three medals in women's 25m pistol event at shooting World Cup with Chinky Yadav winning gold.

India claim all three medals in womens 25m pistol event at shooting World Cup with Chinky Yadav winning gold....

Poland will likely report over 29,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday - official

Poland will likely report over 29,000 new daily coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the prime ministers top aide Michal Dworczyk said.We are waiting for the final data but all indications are that we will have over 29,000 new infections, Dworcz...

Union Minister Amit Shah hits streets, campaigns for BJP candidates in Kerala

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Wednesday held a roadshow in nearby Tripunithura town as part of his election campaign for the NDA candidates contesting April 6 polls to the state assembly.Speaking to reporters during...

Ukraine reports record high coronavirus deaths for second day in a row

Ukraine reported a record daily number of coronavirus-related deaths for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, along with a record number of hospitalizations as the more transmissible British strain of the virus sweeps through the countr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021