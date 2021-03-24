Rajay Sabha adjourned for an hour condoling demise of AIADMK MP
Rajya Sabha on Wednesday was adjourned for one hour to condole the demise of AIADMK MP A Mohammed John.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 11:16 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 11:16 IST
Rajya Sabha on Wednesday was adjourned for one hour to condole the demise of AIADMK MP A Mohammed John. Earlier, the Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit condoled the demise of the AIADMK MP.
"The sad demise of A. Mohammed John, Member of Rajya Sabha, an Industrialist and politician fills me with huge shock and grief," read a statement issued by the governor. With ongoing Assembly polls in four states and one Union Territory, the curtailment of the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament is likely, sources said.
According to sources, the month-long second part of the Budget session that started on March 8 is likely to be curtailed and may end on March 25. The session, which was earlier to be concluded on April 8, could be adjourned sine die before time, sources added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
