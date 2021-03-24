Left Menu

PM Modi reaching out to Pak PM Imran Khan 'step in right direction': Mehbooba Mufti

New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he reached out to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, saying it was a "step in the right direction".

Mehbooba Mufti (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he reached out to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, saying it was a "step in the right direction". Prime Minister Modi recently wrote a letter to Khan wherein he said that India desires cordial relations with Pakistan but an atmosphere of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is "imperative" for it.

"PM Modi reaching out to his Pakistani counterpart is a step in the right direction," Mufti said in a tweet. "As Vajpayee ji famously said, one can change his friends but not neighbours. I hope this leads to a process of dialogue and reconciliation. Kashmir needs healing," she added.

Along with the tweet, the PDP leader also attached a copy of the letter written by Prime Minister Modi to his Pakistani counterpart. https://twitter.com/MehboobaMufti/status/1374583639829217281

PM Modi wrote the letter to Khan on Monday to extend greetings to the people of that country on the occasion of Pakistan Day. "As a neighbouring country, India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan. For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative," he said.

In the letter, Prime Minister Modi also said that "at this difficult time for humanity, I would like to convey wishes to you and the people of Pakistan for dealing with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic." On Tuesday, Aftab Hasan Khan, Charge d' Affaires, Pakistan High Commission said his country wants good neighbourly relations, especially with India and wants to solve all bilateral issues with negotiations through dialogue, especially Kashmir.

"I would like to emphasise that peace and stability in this region are essential for the development of all the countries. Pakistan would like to have good neighbourly relations with all its neighbours especially India for durable peace and stability, it is essential that we solve all bilateral issues with negotiations through dialogues especially the issue of Jammu and Kashmir," Khan told ANI here. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

