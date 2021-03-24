CJI Bobde recommends Justice NV Ramana as his successor

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Wednesday recommended Justice NV Ramana as his successor. CJI Bobde Wednesday wrote a letter to the Central government recommending to appoint Justice NV Ramana as the next CJI.

Presently, Justice Ramana is the senior-most Supreme Court judge after the CJI. Bobde has written to the Union Law Ministry clearing the way for Justice Ramana to be appointed as the 48th Chief Justice of India.

CJI Bobde is scheduled to retire on April 23. (ANI)

