CJI SA Bobde recommends Justice NV Ramana as his successor

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde has recommended Justice N V Ramana as his successor and the 48th Chief Justice of India in keeping with convention and seniority norms, according to sources. CJI Bobde, who is set to retire on April 23, has sent the recommendation to the government and handed over a copy to Justice Ramana, the sources said. As per norms, a written communication from the incumbent Chief Justice is sent a month before his retirement. Justice Ramana is scheduled to take over charge as the next Chief Justice of India on April 24. He is set to retire on August 26, 2022.

