Left Menu

Will knock SC door if NCT bill sails through Rajya Sabha: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Narain Dass Gupta said on Wednesday said the party will approach the Supreme Court if the Upper House passes the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 11:45 IST
Will knock SC door if NCT bill sails through Rajya Sabha: AAP
Narain Dass Gupta (FIle Photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Ashoke Raj Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Narain Dass Gupta said on Wednesday said the party will approach the Supreme Court if the Upper House passes the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

"If the GNCT Amendment Bill 2021 is passed by the Rajya Sabha today, we will go to the Supreme Court because we don't have any other option," Gupta told ANI. Reacting to the Centre's allegations that the AAP government is not implementing Delhi's policy for the citizens, Gupta said the Central government has always hindered the policies of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"The AAP government is hugely popular in Delhi and it's the Central government which doesn't allow Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to do work extensively for the people of Delhi," the AAP MP said. The GNCT amendment bill 2021 is expected to be discussed today in Rajya Sabha after which voting will take place.

AAP lawmakers have dubbed the bill as "unconstitutional" and have been huddling for gathering support for opposing the bill. AAP MP Sanjay Singh said the bill must not be allowed to be presented in House and added BJP want to remove the Arvind Kejriwal government.

"The Central government is liable to bring a Constitutional Amendment Bill in House before making any amendment to the constitution. I gave a notice in Rajya Sabha yesterday that this (GNCTD Amendment) Bill is unconstitutional and mustn't be allowed to be presented in House," Singh said. "They (BJP) have been losing for 23 years and now want to remove a government (AAP) that has consistently worked for people of Delhi and has also been winning by a majority. All political parties are opposing this Bill because this can happen to anyone tomorrow," he added.

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties agree that the bill should be sent to the select committee for further discussion. The bill, which was introduced in the Parliament last week -- three years after a constitution bench of the Supreme Court ruled on the dispute between Delhi's ruling AAP government and the Lieutenant Governor, was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The bill, which entails that the term "government" referred to in any law made by the legislative assembly will imply Lieutenant Governor, seeks to amend the National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991. The statement of objects and reasons of the bill in Lok Sabha stated that the bill seeks to clarify the expression "Government", which in the context of legislation to be passed by the Legislative Assembly of Delhi, shall mean the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, consistent with the status of Delhi as a Union territory to address the ambiguities in the interpretation of the legislative provisions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Union Minister Amit Shah hits streets, campaigns for BJP candidates in Kerala

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Wednesday held a roadshow in nearby Tripunithura town as part of his election campaign for the NDA candidates contesting April 6 polls to the state assembly.Speaking to reporters during...

India claim all three medals in women's 25m pistol event at shooting World Cup with Chinky Yadav winning gold.

India claim all three medals in womens 25m pistol event at shooting World Cup with Chinky Yadav winning gold....

Poland will likely report over 29,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday - official

Poland will likely report over 29,000 new daily coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the prime ministers top aide Michal Dworczyk said.We are waiting for the final data but all indications are that we will have over 29,000 new infections, Dworcz...

Ukraine reports record high coronavirus deaths for second day in a row

Ukraine reported a record daily number of coronavirus-related deaths for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, along with a record number of hospitalizations as the more transmissible British strain of the virus sweeps through the countr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021