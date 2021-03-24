UAE finance minister and Dubai deputy ruler, Sheikh Hamdan, dies

UAE finance minister and Dubai deputy ruler, Sheikh Hamdan, diesReuters | Dubai | Updated: 24-03-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 11:47 IST
The United Arab Emirates finance minister and the deputy ruler of the emirate of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has died, Dubai's ruler said on Twitter on Wednesday.
Sheikh Hamdan, aged 75, was the brother of the current ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum. Sheikh Hamdan had been unwell for some months.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum
- Dubai
- The United Arab Emirates
ALSO READ
Twitter sues Texas AG, claiming retaliation for Trump ban
Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter for not deleting protest content – Ifax
Kremlin, on forced Twitter slowdown, says firms must obey Russian law
Russia slows Twitter's speed over failure to remove banned content
Twitter's Dorsey to convert proceeds from auction of first ever tweet to bitcoin