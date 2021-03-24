Left Menu

UAE finance minister and Dubai deputy ruler, Sheikh Hamdan, dies

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 24-03-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 11:47 IST
UAE finance minister and Dubai deputy ruler, Sheikh Hamdan, dies
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The United Arab Emirates finance minister and the deputy ruler of the emirate of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has died, Dubai's ruler said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Sheikh Hamdan, aged 75, was the brother of the current ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum. Sheikh Hamdan had been unwell for some months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Union Minister Amit Shah hits streets, campaigns for BJP candidates in Kerala

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Wednesday held a roadshow in nearby Tripunithura town as part of his election campaign for the NDA candidates contesting April 6 polls to the state assembly.Speaking to reporters during...

India claim all three medals in women's 25m pistol event at shooting World Cup with Chinky Yadav winning gold.

India claim all three medals in womens 25m pistol event at shooting World Cup with Chinky Yadav winning gold....

Poland will likely report over 29,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday - official

Poland will likely report over 29,000 new daily coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the prime ministers top aide Michal Dworczyk said.We are waiting for the final data but all indications are that we will have over 29,000 new infections, Dworcz...

Ukraine reports record high coronavirus deaths for second day in a row

Ukraine reported a record daily number of coronavirus-related deaths for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, along with a record number of hospitalizations as the more transmissible British strain of the virus sweeps through the countr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021