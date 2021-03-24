CJI Bobde recommends name of Justice NV Ramana as his successor

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde has recommended senior-most judge Justice N V Ramana as his successor and the 48th Chief Justice of India in keeping with convention and norms of seniority, according to sources. CJI Bobde, who is set to retire on April 23, has sent the recommendation to the government and handed over a copy to Justice Ramana, the sources said. As per norms, a written communication from the incumbent Chief Justice is sent a month before his retirement. If the recommendation is approved by the government, Justice Ramana till take charge as the next Chief Justice of India on April 24. He is set to retire on August 26, 2022. CJI Bobde’s recommendation, which marks the start of process for appointment of the next Chief Justice of India will be forwarded to the President by the government for approval. Born on August 27, 1957 in Ponnavaram village of Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, Justice Ramana was enrolled as an advocate on February 10, 1983. He was appointed as a permanent Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on June 27, 2000 and functioned as acting Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court from March 10, 2013 to May 20, 2013. Justice Ramana was elevated as the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court on September 2, 2013 and was elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court on February 17, 2014.

