Prime accused in Pratapgarh liquor deaths held

PTI | Pratapgarh(Up) | Updated: 24-03-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 13:01 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested the main accused in connection with the deaths of four people caused due to consumption of spurious liquor in this district, officials said on Wednesday.

Four people, including a woman, died after consuming spurious liquor on March 14 at Manoharpur Rampur Dabi village in Sangramgarh police station area, they said.

Munnalal, wanted in the case, was arrested on Tuesday night near Vijay Singh Inter College, Station House Officer (SHO) Ashutosh Triapthi said, adding 10 cartons of spurious liquor and two litres of chemical used to prepare it were recovered from his possession.

The accused has confessed to his involvement in selling the liquor to Babulal Patel, who later sold it to the villagers, police said.

Four police personnel, including the incharge of Nawabganj Police Station, were suspended a day after the incident.

The victims -- Sunita Saroj (55), her husband Jawaharlal Saroj (56), Vijay Kumar (35) and Ram Prasad (40) -- were admitted to the Sangramgarh community health centre as their condition deteriorated. They died during treatment.

