Suu Kyi's Myanmar court hearing postponed until April 1 - legal aide

A court hearing for Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been postponed until April 1, an aide to her lawyer said on Wednesday, marking the second successive postponement in her case.

Suu Kyi who was arrested the same day the military seized power in Myanmar on Feb. 1, faces charges that include illegally importing six handheld radios and breaching coronavirus protocols. The military has also accused her of bribery in two recent televised news conferences.

