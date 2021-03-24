Mumbai: Nigerian national held with cocaine worth Rs 1.5 crore

A 35-year-old Nigerian national was arrested here on Wednesday for alleged possession of cocaine worth Rs 1.5 crore, an official from the Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC) said.

A team from the Azad Maidan unit of the ANC nabbed Chikuameka Emmanuel Envonko from Agripada locality in the early hours of the day, the official said.

Based on a tip-off, a trap was laid near a civic school and the accused was apprehended when he came to deliver 500 gm of cocaine worth Rs 1.5 crore, he said.

The accused, a resident of Juhi Nagar area of Navi Mumbai, has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Foreign National Act, the official added.

