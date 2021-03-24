Delhi govt orders all DMs to ensure strict adherence of COVID-19 norms

Amid the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has ordered District Magistrates (DMs) to strict enforcement of COVID-appropriate behaviour in the city, especially in crowded places. In its latest order, the Delhi government has termed weekly markets, cinema halls, malls, metros, and religious places and other such areas as 'Super Spreaders'.

"There has been a steady increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the last 15 days, but people are not following the COVID-19 norms," the government said in its order. All the DMs have been ordered to personally monitor the adherence of the government's SOP in all 'Super Spreader' areas and especially focus on areas with lower sero surveillance.

Advertisement

"All the DMs should personally monitor these activities and treat the upscaling of the efforts as a matter of top most priority," read an official statement. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government has also ordered that random coronavirus tests will be held across Delhi's airports, railway and bus stations.

Delhi reported 1,101 fresh COVID-19 cases, 620 recoveries, and four deaths in the last 24 hours. This was the highest daily count reported in the national capital this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)