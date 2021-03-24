Left Menu

Head of French hotels group Accor defends role of Sarkozy on its board

Earlier this month, a French court found that Sarkozy had tried to bribe a judge and peddle his influence after leaving office, in exchange for inside information about an investigation into his 2007 campaign finances. Sarkozy is appealing the ruling.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-03-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 13:46 IST
Head of French hotels group Accor defends role of Sarkozy on its board

Sebastien Bazin, head of French hotels group Accor, on Wednesday defended the role of ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Accor's board, despite Sarkozy having been found guilty of corruption by a French court. Accor Chairman and Chief Executive Bazin told France Info radio that Sarkozy brought vital top-level experience to Accor.

"I am happy that he is there," said Bazin. Earlier this month, a French court found that Sarkozy had tried to bribe a judge and peddle his influence after leaving office, in exchange for inside information about an investigation into his 2007 campaign finances. Sarkozy is appealing the ruling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia to return U.S. plastic waste shipment under new U.N. rules

Malaysia will return a container of plastic trash en route from the United States as it violates new U.N. rules governing hazardous waste, the environment ministry said on Wednesday, one of the first signs of the regulations being enforced....

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti moves Delhi High Court challenging his conviction and 2-year sentence for assaulting AIIMS security staff.

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti moves Delhi High Court challenging his conviction and 2-year sentence for assaulting AIIMS security staff....

Germany's 10-year Bund yield falls to 5-week low on coronavirus worries

Germanys benchmark 10-year bond yield fell to a five-week low on Wednesday, a sign of growing unease over the euro zones economic outlook amid tighter restrictions to contain a fresh wave of COVID-19. Across the single-currency bloc, 10-yea...

Hong Kong activist charged with foreign collusion under national security law

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Andy Li was charged on Wednesday with conspiracy to commit collusion with a foreign country to endanger national security, two days after he was released from a Chinese prison. At the citys West Kowloon Cour...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021