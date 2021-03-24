Head of French hotels group Accor defends role of Sarkozy on its board
Earlier this month, a French court found that Sarkozy had tried to bribe a judge and peddle his influence after leaving office, in exchange for inside information about an investigation into his 2007 campaign finances. Sarkozy is appealing the ruling.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-03-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 13:46 IST
Sebastien Bazin, head of French hotels group Accor, on Wednesday defended the role of ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Accor's board, despite Sarkozy having been found guilty of corruption by a French court. Accor Chairman and Chief Executive Bazin told France Info radio that Sarkozy brought vital top-level experience to Accor.
"I am happy that he is there," said Bazin. Earlier this month, a French court found that Sarkozy had tried to bribe a judge and peddle his influence after leaving office, in exchange for inside information about an investigation into his 2007 campaign finances. Sarkozy is appealing the ruling.
