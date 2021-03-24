China plans to invite Palestinians and Israelis for talks - Al-Arabiya

China plans to invite Palestinians and Israelis for talks - Al-ArabiyaReuters | Dubai | Updated: 24-03-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 14:13 IST
The Chinese government plans to invite Israelis and Palestinians to hold talks in China, Al-Arabiya TV channel cited on Wednesday Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as saying in an interview.
Wang, who started this week a Middle East tour, also voiced support for a Saudi initiative announced on Monday to end the war in Yemen, according to the Saudi-owned, Dubai-based channel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Middle East
- Wang Yi
- Saudi
- Chinese
- Israelis
- Dubai
- Yemen
- Palestinians
- China
