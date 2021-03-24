Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 14:22 IST
Man commits burglary at factory to avenge father's dismissal over theft suspicion

A 26-year-old man and four of his friends allegedly burglarized a factory in outer Delhi's Mundka area to avenge his father's removal from there over suspicion of thefts, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Akshay, along with with his friends Vicky (23), Govind (21), Krishan (23) and Dharmender (39) broke into the factory on March 20, police said, adding all of them have been arrested.

With the arrests, police claimed to have solved eight cases of theft.

Akshay's motive behind the crime was to avenge the humiliation faced by his father after the factory's owner raised suspicion of his involvement in thefts on the premises, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parminder Singh.

Akshay's father had worked for the factory for over 20 years and after his dismissal, they were forced to leave the premises where they had been living since long, the DCP said.

Akshay, who was very well aware of the entry and exit routes of the factory, planned the burglary and executed it with the help of his friends, police said.

After various electronic devices, commercial LPG cylinders, aluminium bars and other items were found stolen from the factory, a case was registered in connection with the incident at Mundka police station, the DCP said.

''One of the accused involved in the incident was identified as Vicky. He was apprehended when he came to dispose a stolen property at PVC market. He had come in a Gramin Seva vehicle, which was also used to commit burglary at the factory,'' he said.

His questioning led to the arrest of the main accused, Akshay, who confessed to the crime and the roles of his friends, police said.

Based on Akshay's disclosures, raids were conducted at several places which led to the arrest of the remaining accused and the stolen items were also recovered from them, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

