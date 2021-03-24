Left Menu

Amit Shah greets personnel on 186th Rising Day of Assam Rifles

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday greeted the Assam Rifles personnel and their families on the occasion of the 186th Raising Day of Assam Rifles.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 14:35 IST
Amit Shah greets personnel on 186th Rising Day of Assam Rifles
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday greeted the Assam Rifles personnel and their families on the occasion of the 186th Raising Day of Assam Rifles. "Greetings to our brave Assam Rifles personnel and their families on 186th Raising Day. The Assam Rifles is the sentinels of the Northeast and India's oldest paramilitary force with a rich history of valour and courage. We salute their devotion towards protecting our motherland," the Home Minister tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also appreciated the courage and professionalism of the force."Greetings to all Assam Rifles personnel and their families on the Raising Day. The Assam Rifles is India's oldest paramilitary force which has been at the forefront of keeping India safe for nearly 19 decades. The courage and professionalism of this force are deeply appreciated," the Defence Minister tweeted. Raised in 1835 as the Cachar Levy, the Assam Rifles now is the oldest paramilitary force in the country. It also has the distinction of being the most decorated force in India. (ANI)

