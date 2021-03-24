Merkel calls meeting to discuss COVID-19 lockdown-sources

Merkel calls meeting to discuss COVID-19 lockdown-sourcesReuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-03-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 14:39 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called an unexpected meeting with leaders of the federal states for Wednesday morning to discuss the coronavirus pandemic after they agreed early on Tuesday to extend the lockdown, government sources said.
The meeting comes as COVID-19 infections have been rising fast in a third wave of the pandemic in Germany.
