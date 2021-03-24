Maha: One held for vehicle thefts in Raigad district

One person has been arrested for allegedly stealing autorickshaws and two-wheelers in Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said on Wednesday.

The thefts came to light when the police intercepted an autorickshaw travelling from Neral to Karjat on March 21, an official said.

Advertisement

The driver of the vehicle identified as Sandesh Shivaji Borade did not have a licence and registration papers for the autorickshaw, the official said.

Borade was arrested and probe revealed that he had stolen the vehicle from Kalyan in neighbouring Thane district, he said.

The accused admitted to allegedly stealing two autorickshaws and three motorcycles, he said, adding that the police have seized the stolen vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)