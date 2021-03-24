Left Menu

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-03-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 14:51 IST
Kremlin says Putin getting vaccinated sets a good example for Russians
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: ANI

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that President Vladimir Putin had set a good example to Russians by getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and that he would get the second of a two-shot vaccine in around three weeks.

Putin had the first shot on Tuesday, but deliberately declined to name which of Russia's three vaccines he received, the Kremlin said. It released no photographs or video footage of him getting the shot.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said that Russia's vaccine production had not been enough to satisfy demand in Russia's regions at the start of the year, but that production had since been ramped up.

