Former Italian PM Berlusconi in hospital since Monday - sources

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 24-03-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 14:53 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been in hospital since Monday and will not be able to attend any public events in the near future, two sources said on Wednesday.

It was still unclear why the 84-year-old media tycoon was hospitalized, but one of the two sources said it was "nothing serious". Berlusconi was unable to attend a court hearing in Milan this morning for a judicial case in which he is involved.

