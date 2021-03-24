Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 15:03 IST
Meat shop owner shot dead by miscreants in south Delhi, accused on the run

A 34-year-old meat shop owner was shot dead allegedly by unidentified persons on two-wheelers in south Delhi's Dakshinpuri, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, Dalip alias Kunal, sustained multiple bullet injuries on his body but the exact number will be ascertained after a post-mortem, they said.

The incident took place late on Tuesday night and information was received from Batra Hospital where the victim was taken for treatment but declared brought dead, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, ''During the inquiry, it surfaced that the victim used to run a meat shop in Dakshinpuri area and at around 11.20 pm, while he was standing near his shop, some persons came on two-wheelers and fired on him with illegal weapons''.

Soon after the incident, the accused fled the spot while the injured shop owner was taken to the nearby private hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said.

The deceased Dalip was a resident of Madangir in the city and had been involved in seven cases including that of hurt, murder and robbery, police said.

''We have registered a case in connection with the incident and multiple teams have been formed to identify and the trace the accused persons,'' Thakur said.

The police are probing all angles including that of personal enmity and have also been looking for CCTV footage in and around the area, if any, to identify the suspects and ascertain the routes taken by them to escape.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

