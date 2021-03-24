Left Menu

President appoints additional judges of Karnataka High Court

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 15:06 IST
President appoints additional judges of Karnataka High Court
The President of India, in the exercise of the power conferred by clause (l) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, appointed Shri Rajendra Badamikar, and Sushree Khazi Jayabunnisa Mohiuddin to be Additional Judges of the Karnataka High Court for a period of two years with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices. A notification in this regard was issued by the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law & Justice on 22 March 2021.

Shri Rajendra Badamikar, B.Sc., LL. B (Spl.), joined the Judicial Service as a Munsiff on October 18, 1993, and has worked in the cadres of Civil Judge, District Judge and Sessions Judge for more than 26 years. He also performed duties as Registrar (Judicial), High Court of Karnataka. Presently, he is working as Registrar General, High Court of Karnataka, Bengaluru.

Sushree Khazi Jayabunnisa Mohiuddin, B.Sc., LL.M., joined the Judicial Service as a Munsiff on October 18, 1993, and has worked in the cadres of Civil Judge, Principal District and Sessions Judge for more than 26 years. She also performed duties as Registrar (Administration), High Court of Karnataka. Presently, she is working as Registrar (Vigilance), High Court of Karnataka, Bengaluru.

(With Inputs from PIB)

