Delhi govt report on custodial death of man sketchy, says HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 15:17 IST
The Delhi High Court Wednesday termed as ''sketchy'' a status report filed by the AAP government on the death of a man in judicial custody for alleged theft of a vehicle, saying it does not say what transpired between his arrest and his hospitalisation.

Justice Prathiba M Singh said the report was ''wanting of material particulars'', ''absolutely sketchy'' and did not even state if there was any policy in place for providing compensation in cases of custodial deaths.

The court said the report only states when he was arrested and when he was admitted in hospital, but nothing about what happened in between and nothing about any enquiry carried out in relation to his death.

The court asked the Delhi government whether any policy was there for providing compensation in cases of custodial deaths and said it would take up the issue of compensation on the next date of hearing on April 13.

The court had on March 8 called for a status report from the Delhi government.

It was hearing a plea moved by the wife of the deceased who was arrested by the police on November 11, 2020 in connection with the alleged theft of a vehicle.

When the deceased was produced before the Magistrate, the Magistrate recorded that his physical condition was not good and that he was unable to even stand, the high court had noted in its March 8 order.

''However, the deceased was remanded to judicial custody. Shockingly, on November 12, 2020, he passed away while he was still in judicial custody,'' the high court had said.

The wife has alleged that her husband was tortured by the police and has sought compensation from the authorities as he has left behind two minor daughters aged 6 years and five months.

''On the other hand, it is recorded in the remand order of the Magistrate that the deceased was beaten by the public,'' the high court had noted in its March 8 order.

The court was also told that a judicial inquiry has been ordered in respect of her husband's death.

