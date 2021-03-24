Left Menu

Increase in recruitment of IPS officers from 150 to 200 from civil services exam 2020: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 15:23 IST
The number of recruitment of Indian Police Service officers has been increased from 150 to 200 from civil services exam (CSE) 2020, Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

''For IAS, as per the recommendations of the Baswan Committee and with the approval of the competent authority, 180 IAS officers are recruited through CSE each year since CSE-2012,'' Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

For IPS, 150 officers have been recruited through CSE each year since CSE-2009, which has been further increased to 200 since CSE-2020, he said.

There was a vacancy of 1,510 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers in the country against their authorised strength of 6,715, as on January 1, 2020. There were 908 vacancies of IPS officer against their authorised strength of 4,982, according to the minister's reply.

''Filling up of the vacancies is a continuous process. It is the endeavour of the central government to fill up vacant posts expeditiously,'' Singh said. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts civil services examination (CSE) for filling up of vacancies on direct recruitment basis in IAS, IPS and other allied services every year, he said. ''Each cadre controlling authority intimates to the UPSC the vacancies to be filled up in the respective services through CSE every year through direct recruitment mode. ''In promotion quota too, prompt actions are being taken for holding of selection committee meetings timely for appointment by promotion of state civil service and state police service officers to IAS and IPS, respectively; as well as for appointment by selection of non-state civil service officers to IAS,'' Singh said.

