UP: ITI student kidnapped for ransom, police on lookout

UP: ITI student kidnapped for ransom, police on lookoutPTI | Aligarh | Updated: 24-03-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 15:24 IST
A 20-year-old ITI student has been allegedly kidnapped after his family members here received a ransom call traced to Hyderabad, police said on Wednesday.
Surindra Pal Singh, a resident of Bajheda village, had gone to attend classes at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) on Tuesday but did not return back home, his family members said. Singh's father is a farmer.
While the family was searching for the youth, they received a call for Rs 20 lakh ransom, police said, adding that the call had been traced to Hyderabad city.
Following a complaint by the victim's family, a case of kidnapping was registered on Tuesday at Khair police station, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shubham Patel said.
Three police teams have been formed to trace the missing youth, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
ED raids premises of Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira and others in a drugs money-laundering case: Officials.
ED raids Punjab MLA Khaira, others in money-laundering case
ED raids Punjab MLA Khaira in money-laundering case
ED raids Punjab MLA Khaira, others in drugs money-laundering case
ED raids Punjab MLA Khaira, others in money-laundering case