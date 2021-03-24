U.S., Turkish foreign ministers discuss S-400 dispute at NATO

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed a dispute between the two countries over Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 missile defences on Wednesday, Turkey's foreign ministry said.

It said the two ministers, attending a NATO meeting in Brussels, also discussed the conflicts in Syria and Libya, as well as the situation in the east Mediterranean.

