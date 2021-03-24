Left Menu

"Quite serious", says SC on issues raised by Param Bir Singh in plea against Deshmukh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 15:40 IST
"Quite serious", says SC on issues raised by Param Bir Singh in plea against Deshmukh

The Supreme Court Wednesday said there was no doubt that the issues raised by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh in his plea against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh were ''quite serious'', but asked him to approach the Bombay High Court with his grievances.

The court allowed Singh to withdraw his plea seeking direction for an ''impartial and fair'' CBI probe into alleged corrupt practices of Deshmukh.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and R S Reddy granted liberty to Singh to approach the Bombay High Court with his grievances.

“There is no doubt that the matter is quite serious”, the bench observed.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Singh, said they would file a petition in the high court today itself and the apex court can say that the high court should take it up on Thursday.

At the outset, the bench told Rohatgi that there are two preliminary questions -- one is why Article 32 petition has been filed in the top court and the petitioner has not approached the high court under Article 226, and why Singh has not impleaded the state home minister as a party in his plea.

Rohatgi said that he will implead Deshmukh as a party in the matter and the application in this regard is ready.

He said that this is a serious matter which has affected the administration of the state.

The bench said the court is of the view that the petitioner should approach the high court and if he wants investigation by an independent agency, the high court can deal with this.

Rohatgi submitted that there was evidence in the form of CCTV footage, which was in the possession of ATS and that has not been handed over to the National Investigating Agency.

NIA is probing the case related to the February 25 incident in which a car with explosives was found outside the house of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani leading to a bomb scare.

''In view of the aforesaid, the petitioner seeks to withdraw the petition with liberty to approach the High Court,'' the bench said while grating liberty to Singh to approach the high court.

On Rohatgi's submission that the high court be asked to take up Singh's plea on Thursday, the bench said the petitioner can make this request before the high court.

Singh, a 1988 batch IPS officer, has also sought quashing of the order transferring him from the post of Mumbai's Commissioner of Police alleging it was “arbitrary” and “illegal”.

As an interim relief, he has sought stay of the operation of his transfer order and direction to state government, the Centre and CBI to immediately take in its custody the CCTV footage from the residence of Deshmukh.

“The petitioner has invoked writ jurisdiction of this court to seek unbiased, uninfluenced, impartial and fair investigation in the corrupt malpractices of Anil Deshmukh, the Home Minister of Government of Maharashtra, before the evidences are destroyed,” he has said in his plea.

“Deshmukh had been holding meetings in February, 2021 at his residence with police officers including Sachin Vaze of Crime Intelligence Unit, Mumbai and Sanjay Patil, ACP Social Service Branch, Mumbai, bypassing their seniors and had instructed them that he had a target to accumulate Rs 100 crore every month and had directed to collect money from various establishments and other sources,” Singh has alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Raj Mahajan honoured with 'Sahitya Gaurav' award in Lucknow

By Sahitya-Gaurav-Award New Delhi India, March 24 ANISRV Media Raj Mahajan was awarded as Sahitya Gaurav at the annual awards and honours ceremony organized by the Rajya Karmchari Sahitya Sansthan, Uttar Pradesh in Lucknow on March 14.Raj ...

Vicky Kaushal practices archery for 'The Immortal Ashwatthama'

Indulging in archery training for his role in the upcoming film The Immortal Ashwatthama, Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal on Wednesday shared a sneak peek from his preparations for the movie. The Raazi star hopped on to Instagram to share a pi...

Merkel says drops plan for stricter shutdown at Easter

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was reversing a decision for a stricter shutdown over the Easter holidays, saying it had been a mistake because it was not practical. The idea of an Easter shutdown was created with the best of inten...

Anupam Rasayan makes tepid market debut; close with over 6 pc discount

Shares of speciality chemicals company Anupam Rasayan India made a weak market debut on Wednesday and closed with a decline of over 6 per cent, against its issue price of Rs 555.It listed at Rs 534.70, a discount of 3.65 per cent from the i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021