Reuters | London | Updated: 24-03-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 15:47 IST
Brazil group denied permission to appeal against BHP dam ruling in UK

England's Court of Appeal has denied permission for a 200,000-strong Brazilian claimant group to try and resurrect a 5.0 billion pound ($6.9 billion) lawsuit against Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP over a 2015 dam burst. "We are both surprised and disappointed by this decision," said Tom Goodhead, managing partner at law firm PGMBM, which is representing the claimants and had hoped to appeal a High Court decision to strike out the claim last November.

"This is a sad day for the English justice system, as the courts dismiss a case based on size and complexity. It sends a poor message about corporate responsibility and legal consequences for wrongdoing," he said. ($1 = 0.7284 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

