Germany to ditch plan for extra COVID-19-related holidays-sources

Germany to ditch plan for extra COVID-19-related holidays-sourcesReuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-03-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 15:48 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and leaders of federal states are set to ditch a plan agreed on Tuesday for two extra "rest-days" around the Easter holidays to try to break a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, government sources said on Wednesday.
At talks that ran into the early hours of Tuesday, Merkel and the leaders of Germany's 16 states had agreed to call on citizens to stay at home for five days over the Easter holidays, declaring April 1 and April 3 as extra rest days.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Angela Merkel
- Easter
- Germany
- Merkel
- German
ALSO READ
Goyal orders probe into Eastern Railway office building fire in Kolkata
Online ticket booking for trains in eastern zone resumes
No evidence of Easter bomber's wife fleeing to India: Sri Lankan official
Committee of stakeholders formed to promote tourism in North Eastern Region
Hungarian chocolatier's vaccine bunnies offer hope for Easter