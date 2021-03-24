Germany to ditch plan for extra COVID-19-related holidays-sources

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and leaders of federal states are set to ditch a plan agreed on Tuesday for two extra "rest-days" around the Easter holidays to try to break a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, government sources said on Wednesday.

At talks that ran into the early hours of Tuesday, Merkel and the leaders of Germany's 16 states had agreed to call on citizens to stay at home for five days over the Easter holidays, declaring April 1 and April 3 as extra rest days.

