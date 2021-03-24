Left Menu

Protests, public gatherings prohibited in Delhi due to surge in COVID-19 cases, AAP govt tells HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 15:49 IST
Protests, public gatherings prohibited in Delhi due to surge in COVID-19 cases, AAP govt tells HC

The AAP government told the Delhi High Court on Wednesday that the Disaster Management Authority (DMA) has prohibited public gatherings, including for festival celebrations and protests, in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The submission was made before Justice Prathiba M Singh during the hearing of the pleas by AAP MLAs Raghav Chadha and Atishi Marlena seeking permission to protest outside the residences of Home Minister Amit Shah and Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

Delhi government additional standing counsel Gautam Narayan told the court that the Delhi DMA or DDMA has issued an order on March 23 prohibiting all public gatherings in the national capital in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Delhi reported 1,101 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest in over three months, while four people succumbed to the disease.

During the brief hearing on Wednesday, the court asked the lawyers for the two MLAs whether they were still pressing their pleas challenging the denial of permission to protest as 'circumstances have changed''.

The lawyers for the two MLAs said there have been some subsequent developments and therefore, they wanted to file some fresh affidavit.

When the court asked the Delhi government what was the current situation regarding public gatherings in the city, Narayan said the DDMA's March 23 order prohibits the same due to the rise in coronavirus cases.

The AAP government had in January told the court that Raghav and Atishi cannot protest outside the homes of Shah and Baijal as political gatherings were prohibited by the DDMA till January 31.

On December 18, last year the police told the court that permissions were denied to the two AAP MLAs on the basis of orders passed by DDMA prohibiting large gatherings in the city in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

It had also said that in accordance with a Supreme Court order, it has issued a standing order prohibiting protests and dharnas in residential areas in the national capital.

Both AAP MLAs wanted to stage 'dharnas' outside the residences of Shah and Baijal on December 13, 2020 to protest against the alleged misappropriation of funds by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, but they were denied permission.

Both were detained by police on December 13, 2020 along with some other AAP leaders, for attempting to protest at the two sites without the necessary permission.

They have sought quashing of the December 12, 2020, decision of Delhi Police rejecting their request to hold a protest outside the residences of Shah and Baijalnother reason cited by Delhi Police in January for denying permission to the two AAP leaders was the prohibitory orders issued under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) for the entire central Delhi where the two residences are located.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Blatter banned by FIFA a 2nd time for financial wrongdoing

Sepp Blatter was banned for a second time by FIFA on Wednesday for financial wrongdoing, seven months before the 85-year-old former presidents first ban expires.Blatter has recently been in poor health and was put in an induced coma for one...

IAF has shortage of 405 pilots: Govt in Lok Sabha

The Indian Air Force has a shortage of 405 pilots against the authorised strength, the government told Lok Sabha on Wednesday.Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said the number of pilots in the Indian Air Force at present is 3,834 a...

Rugby-France team to face Scotland in the Six Nations

France coach Fabien Galthie on Wednesday named the following team to face Scotland in the Six Nations at the Stade de France on Friday15-Brice Dulin, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Virimi Vakatawa, 12-Arthur Vincent, 11-Gael Fickou, 10-Romain Ntamack...

Pope orders salary cuts for cardinals, clerics, to save jobs of ordinary employees

Pope Francis has ordered cardinals to take a 10 percent pay cut and reduced the salaries of other clerics working in the Vatican in order to save jobs of ordinary employees as the coronavirus pandemic has hit the Holy Sees income.The Vatica...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021