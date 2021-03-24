Overturned luxury bus found in central Delhi

Overturned luxury bus found in central DelhiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 15:50 IST
A luxury bus was found overturned at Talkatora Chowk in central Delhi, police said on Wednesday.
The North Avenue police station received information about the bus at 11.08 pm on Tuesday, they said.
Police said the bus bearing a UP registration number was usually parked behind the Birla Mandir.
The bus belongs to Amarjeet Singh, a resident of Rajender Nagar, a senior police officer said.
No injured was found at the spot and no call has been received from any hospital regarding anyone injured in the incident, police said.
A case under section 279 (rash and negligent driving) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified person. Further enquiry is underway, the officer said.
