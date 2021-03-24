Left Menu

Overturned luxury bus found in central Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 15:50 IST
Overturned luxury bus found in central Delhi

A luxury bus was found overturned at Talkatora Chowk in central Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The North Avenue police station received information about the bus at 11.08 pm on Tuesday, they said.

Police said the bus bearing a UP registration number was usually parked behind the Birla Mandir.

The bus belongs to Amarjeet Singh, a resident of Rajender Nagar, a senior police officer said.

No injured was found at the spot and no call has been received from any hospital regarding anyone injured in the incident, police said.

A case under section 279 (rash and negligent driving) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified person. Further enquiry is underway, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Blatter banned by FIFA a 2nd time for financial wrongdoing

Sepp Blatter was banned for a second time by FIFA on Wednesday for financial wrongdoing, seven months before the 85-year-old former presidents first ban expires.Blatter has recently been in poor health and was put in an induced coma for one...

IAF has shortage of 405 pilots: Govt in Lok Sabha

The Indian Air Force has a shortage of 405 pilots against the authorised strength, the government told Lok Sabha on Wednesday.Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said the number of pilots in the Indian Air Force at present is 3,834 a...

Rugby-France team to face Scotland in the Six Nations

France coach Fabien Galthie on Wednesday named the following team to face Scotland in the Six Nations at the Stade de France on Friday15-Brice Dulin, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Virimi Vakatawa, 12-Arthur Vincent, 11-Gael Fickou, 10-Romain Ntamack...

Pope orders salary cuts for cardinals, clerics, to save jobs of ordinary employees

Pope Francis has ordered cardinals to take a 10 percent pay cut and reduced the salaries of other clerics working in the Vatican in order to save jobs of ordinary employees as the coronavirus pandemic has hit the Holy Sees income.The Vatica...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021