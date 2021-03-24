Left Menu

Two arrested for killing woman over dowry in UP

Two people were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing a woman for dowry in Uttar Pradeshs Revati area, police said.The body of Rekha 22 was found hanging from the ceiling of her room on Tuesday, said SHO, Revti, Yadvendra Pandey. Sonu and Devi were arrested for harassing and killing Rekha for dowry, the SHO said.

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 24-03-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 16:03 IST
Two people were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing a woman for dowry in Uttar Pradesh's Revati area, police said.

The body of Rekha (22) was found hanging from the ceiling of her room on Tuesday, said SHO, Revti, Yadvendra Pandey. An FIR was registered against the victim's husband Bhola Sahni, brother-in-law Sonu and his wife Chunni Devi based on a complaint by Rekha's father Durga Chowdhury, he said. Sonu and Devi were arrested for harassing and killing Rekha for dowry, the SHO said. PTI CORR ABN MA SRY

