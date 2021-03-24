Left Menu

Slovak foreign minister resigns as government totters

SaS and another coalition party, Za Ludi, have called on Matovic to quit after a year of tumultuous governing filled with spats between Matovic, an anti-corruption campaigner whose OLANO movement surprisingly won last year's election, and his partners. President Zuzana Caputova joined the calls for his resignation on Tuesday, and for a new cabinet formed by the same four parties to lead the country out of the health crisis.

Reuters | Bratislava | Updated: 24-03-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 16:12 IST
Slovak foreign minister resigns as government totters
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter(@IvanKorcok)

Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok resigned on Wednesday amid a crisis threatening the four-party government led by Prime Minister Igor Matovic, Korcok's party said. Korcok is the sixth minister to quit the cabinet since a coalition row erupted at the start of March.

It was sparked by Matovic's bypassing his coalition partners and ordering Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, which has not been cleared for usage by the European Union's medicines agency, EMA. The crisis hits the country of 5.5 million as it slowly emerges from its worst coronavirus wave to date, which has overfilled hospitals and put Slovakia among Europe's worst-hit countries in recent weeks.

Korcok is a nominee of the right-wing Freedom and Solidarity Party (SaS), which has been demanding the government be reformed with the same parties but under a new prime minister. SaS and another coalition party, Za Ludi, have called on Matovic to quit after a year of tumultuous governing filled with spats between Matovic, an anti-corruption campaigner whose OLANO movement surprisingly won last year's election, and his partners.

President Zuzana Caputova joined the calls for his resignation on Tuesday, and for a new cabinet formed by the same four parties to lead the country out of the health crisis. Matovic himself said on Sunday he was willing to quit but listed a series of conditions. Among them are a spot for himself in any new cabinet but not for his main rival, SaS chief Richard Sulik.

OLANO's Jaroslav Nad, the defense minister, has said Finance Minister Eduard Heger may become the prime minister if there is an agreement on new government. The ruling parties together have a solid majority in parliament and have all spoken against calling an early election.

Slovakia has received 200,000 of the Sputnik vaccines but has yet to start administering the shots, pending testing of the batch, expected to be concluded this week. It would be the second EU country after Hungary to vaccinate with a product not approved by the EU drug regulator.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Blatter banned by FIFA a 2nd time for financial wrongdoing

Sepp Blatter was banned for a second time by FIFA on Wednesday for financial wrongdoing, seven months before the 85-year-old former presidents first ban expires.Blatter has recently been in poor health and was put in an induced coma for one...

IAF has shortage of 405 pilots: Govt in Lok Sabha

The Indian Air Force has a shortage of 405 pilots against the authorised strength, the government told Lok Sabha on Wednesday.Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said the number of pilots in the Indian Air Force at present is 3,834 a...

Rugby-France team to face Scotland in the Six Nations

France coach Fabien Galthie on Wednesday named the following team to face Scotland in the Six Nations at the Stade de France on Friday15-Brice Dulin, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Virimi Vakatawa, 12-Arthur Vincent, 11-Gael Fickou, 10-Romain Ntamack...

Pope orders salary cuts for cardinals, clerics, to save jobs of ordinary employees

Pope Francis has ordered cardinals to take a 10 percent pay cut and reduced the salaries of other clerics working in the Vatican in order to save jobs of ordinary employees as the coronavirus pandemic has hit the Holy Sees income.The Vatica...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021