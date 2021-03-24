Left Menu

COVID-19 introduced many variables into incredibly complex global situation: Jaishankar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 16:19 IST
COVID-19 introduced many variables into incredibly complex global situation: Jaishankar

The coronavirus pandemic introduced many more variables into an incredibly dynamic and complex global situation and even brought out in the open the behaviour of states at times of stress, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

Without specifically mentioning any country or incidents, the external affairs minister also said that power plays will continue on a changed playing field, noting that concerns will reflect ''recent experiences'' and resulting anxieties and so will solutions.

Jaishankar was speaking at the WION global summit on 'Power Play in a Post Pandemic World'.

''Now, into an incredibly dynamic and complex global situation, the COVID pandemic has actually introduced many more variables. Not just that, some of these actually came as a shock to the entire global system,'' he said.

For example, he noted, the pandemic has raised fundamental concerns about the virtues of globalisation by bringing out the importance of reliable supply chains.

''It has also brought out in the open the behaviour of states at times of stress, thereby highlighting the more uncomfortable realities of global politics,'' the external affairs minister said.

There has been mounting global criticism of China for its expansionist behaviour when the world was reeling under the pandemic.

Talking about power plays, Jaishankar said it has many concrete expressions across different geographies and that the rise of China, and to some extent of India, is one part of the story.

''The significant changes in the American strategic posture are equally important, and obviously not unconnected. The collective character of the West, including its alliance manifestation, is also no longer the same,'' he said.

''In many cases, historical players like Russia, Turkey or Iran are far more active in their near vicinity; in the case of Russia, well beyond. As a trend, the influence of middle powers has grown much more in a flatter world,'' Jaishankar said.

He said power plays will continue, but now clearly on a changed playing field.

''Capabilities may be different, perhaps reputations as well. Concerns will reflect recent experiences and resulting anxieties; obviously, solutions too will do the same,'' he said.

''But the mother of all black swans will ensure that our very manner of thinking will be different. So welcome to the post-pandemic world! And I wish you all a very good deliberation,'' he added.

Jaishankar also mentioned India's massive mission to evacuate Indians stranded abroad in the midst of the pandemic and its supply of coronavirus vaccine to around 80 countries.

''As a society for whom the world was a workplace, we mounted an unprecedented repatriation operation through the Vande Bharat Mission. And as we moved to deal with the pandemic itself, our domestic priorities were harmonized with our global outlook in the Vaccine Maitri that now extends to almost 80 nations,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Blatter banned by FIFA a 2nd time for financial wrongdoing

Sepp Blatter was banned for a second time by FIFA on Wednesday for financial wrongdoing, seven months before the 85-year-old former presidents first ban expires.Blatter has recently been in poor health and was put in an induced coma for one...

IAF has shortage of 405 pilots: Govt in Lok Sabha

The Indian Air Force has a shortage of 405 pilots against the authorised strength, the government told Lok Sabha on Wednesday.Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said the number of pilots in the Indian Air Force at present is 3,834 a...

Rugby-France team to face Scotland in the Six Nations

France coach Fabien Galthie on Wednesday named the following team to face Scotland in the Six Nations at the Stade de France on Friday15-Brice Dulin, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Virimi Vakatawa, 12-Arthur Vincent, 11-Gael Fickou, 10-Romain Ntamack...

Pope orders salary cuts for cardinals, clerics, to save jobs of ordinary employees

Pope Francis has ordered cardinals to take a 10 percent pay cut and reduced the salaries of other clerics working in the Vatican in order to save jobs of ordinary employees as the coronavirus pandemic has hit the Holy Sees income.The Vatica...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021